Five more new COVID19 cases in Cuddalore, total touches 13

Five more persons from Cuddalore district tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, the number of persons affected by the viral disease has climbed to 13 in the district. All of them had returned to Cuddalore after attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi.

According to Health Department officials, two persons each from Lalpettai, Ayangudi and one person from Gavarapattu had tested positive.

Out of 41 people who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi, 13 had tested positive while 25 others had tested negative. Results of three more persons were awaited. A containment strategy will be implemented in Lalpettai, Ayangudi and Gavarapattu restricting the entry and exit of people, an official said.

Three hospitals

The district administration on Sunday announced that three private hospitals in Villupuram district would be allowed to treat COVID-19 patients.

In Villupuram, patients can approach three hospitals — E.S. Hospital and Maragadham Hospital, Villupuram and Imat Hospital, Tindivanam.