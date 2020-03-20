Five more held for murder of polytechnic student

CUDDALORE

20 March 2020 00:05 IST

There was an altercation between two groups

Cuddalore New Town police have arrested five more persons in connection with the murder of a polytechnic student.

The body of the victim, Jaiwin Joseph, 18, of Sivanandhapuram who went missing from his home on March 4, was exhumed from a secluded location near the Uppanar backwaters on Tuesday.

Two already arrested

The police had arrested the victim’s friends K. Vijay, 21, and Prabha alias Prabhakaran, 27, of Karaikadu in Cuddalore.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Maniarasan, 24, Deva, 24, Ilangovan, 38, of Mandarakuppam, Krishnamoorthy, 21, of Echangadu and Manikandan, 24, of Chinna Karaikadu.

The police said preliminary investigation revealed that Vijay and Prabhakaran and another group from Neyveli had an altercation with each other following a dispute over relationship with a girl.

Clip circulated

Jeswin had circulated a TikTok video.

Vijay and Prabhakaran planned to eliminate Jeswin and called him over phone to come to the Uppanar backwaters.

The three had drinks and then two of them allegedly murdered Jeswin by slitting his throat, the police said.

Vijay and Prabhakaran buried Jeswin’s body in a secluded place near the backwaters and fled, the police added.