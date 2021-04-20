Five more die due to COVID-19 in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

20 April 2021 08:06 IST

Toll stands at 713; 565 fresh infections reported

The Union Territory on Monday recorded its highest single-day death count during the second wave of COVID-19, with five deaths taking the toll to 713, even as 565 new cases were reported.

All the deaths were reported from Puducherry. The region-wise toll stands at 572 in Puducherry, 84 in Karaikal, 45 in Yanam and 12 in Mahe. While Puducherry reported 455 new cases, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam reported 53, 31 and 26 cases respectively. The test positivity rate was 15.85%, the case fatality rate 1.48% and the recovery rate 88.82%.

With 336 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Puducherry stood at 4,692. Of these, 343 patients were in hospitals and 3,849 in home isolation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far is 48,336, while there have been 42,931 recoveries. In Puducherry, the bed occupancy levels as of Monday were 298 at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, 225 at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and 150 at the COVID-19 Care Centres.

Another 31 healthcare workers, 30 frontline staff and 1,404 members of the public took the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory.