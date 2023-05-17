ADVERTISEMENT

Five more deaths in Puducherry take spurious liquor toll to 22

May 17, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Two more victims from Marakkanam in Villupuram district and three from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district have died

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel deployed at Ekkiyarkuppam coastal hamlet near Marakkanam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The toll in the twin spurious liquor tragedy rose to 22 on Tuesday, with the death of two more victims from Marakkanam in Villupuram district and three more victims from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

In Marakkanam, the toll rose to 14 as two victims, who were undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, died. The deceased were identified as Abraham, 48, of Ekkiyarkuppam, and Saravanan, 55, of Kovadi near Tindivanam.

Official sources said 35 people were undergoing treatment in Villupuram, three at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry and one at Puducherry Government General Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Madurantakam incident, the toll rose to eight with the death of three more patients who were undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. 

A senior police official in Chengalpattu district said the victims who died on Tuesday were identified as Shankar, 47, Muthu, 48, and a woman named Jumbo, 55. Anjali, 22, the wife of another victim, Chinnathambi, 34, is undergoing treatment, while Raju, of Puthur village, is absconding. 

Till Monday, a total of five people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Perunkaranai village, falling under the Siddhamoor police station limits. The victims, including Chinnathambi and his mother-in-law Vasantha, Mariappan, and a couple, Venniyappan and Chandra, belonged to the Irular community 

All the victims had consumed liquor supplied by a person named Amavasai.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of people dying after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police seeking a detailed response within four weeks.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to a violation of the people’s right to life. “Apparently, the State government failed to prohibit the sale and consumption of illicit/spurious liquor,” it said.

The reports of the Chief Secretary and the DGP should include details like the status of the FIR registered by the police, the medical treatment provided to the victims, and compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved families. The commission said it would also like to know about the action taken against the officers responsible for the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US