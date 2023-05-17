HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five more deaths take spurious liquor toll to 22

Two more victims from Marakkanam in Villupuram district and three from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district have died

May 17, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel deployed at Ekkiyarkuppam coastal hamlet near Marakkanam on Tuesday.

Police personnel deployed at Ekkiyarkuppam coastal hamlet near Marakkanam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The toll in the twin spurious liquor tragedy rose to 22 on Tuesday, with the death of two more victims from Marakkanam in Villupuram district and three more victims from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

In Marakkanam, the toll rose to 14 as two victims, who were undergoing treatment at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital, died. The deceased were identified as Abraham, 48, of Ekkiyarkuppam, and Saravanan, 55, of Kovadi near Tindivanam.

Official sources said 35 people were undergoing treatment in Villupuram, three at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry and one at Puducherry Government General Hospital.

As for the Madurantakam incident, the toll rose to eight with the death of three more patients who were undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. 

A senior police official in Chengalpattu district said the victims who died on Tuesday were identified as Shankar, 47, Muthu, 48, and a woman named Jumbo, 55. Anjali, 22, the wife of another victim, Chinnathambi, 34, is undergoing treatment, while Raju, of Puthur village, is absconding. 

Till Monday, a total of five people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Perunkaranai village, falling under the Siddhamoor police station limits. The victims, including Chinnathambi and his mother-in-law Vasantha, Mariappan, and a couple, Venniyappan and Chandra, belonged to the Irular community 

All the victims had consumed liquor supplied by a person named Amavasai.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of people dying after consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police seeking a detailed response within four weeks.

The NHRC observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, amount to a violation of the people’s right to life. “Apparently, the State government failed to prohibit the sale and consumption of illicit/spurious liquor,” it said.

The reports of the Chief Secretary and the DGP should include details like the status of the FIR registered by the police, the medical treatment provided to the victims, and compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved families. The commission said it would also like to know about the action taken against the officers responsible for the tragedy.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.