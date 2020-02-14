Puducherry

Five held for murder of petrol bunk manager in Villupuram

Victim was killed in a case of mistaken identity

The Villupuram town police on Thursday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a petrol bunk manager at Thiru Nagar near here on February 4. The arrested were identified as Raghu, Muthukumar, Damodaran, Arockiaraj and Cyril.

Police said the victim S. Srinivasan, a resident of Panruti in Cuddalore, who was working as a manager at the fuel station, was murdered by the gang in a case of mistaken identity.

The petrol bunk owner Prakash was the real target of the gang.

According to a senior police official, a gang led by Azhar, a historysheeter, attempted to extort money from Mr. Prakash last year. When he refused to heed to the demand, the gang created a ruckus inside the pump and attempted to hurl country-made bombs at his house. However, it turned out to be his neighbour’s house.

Azhar and his associates were arrested by the police on a complaint lodged by Mr. Prakash. The gang decided to take revenge and planned to murder him. A gang led by Muthukumar reached the petrol pump in a car on February 4 and enquired whether the bunk’s owner was available in his cabin.

When employees said he was present in the cabin, the gang rushed into his office and hurled three country-made bombs at Srinivasan, who was the only person in the cabin.

The assailants later attacked him with weapons, killing him on the spot. The accused were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 5:50:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/five-held-for-murder-of-petrol-bunk-manager-in-villupuram/article30814682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY