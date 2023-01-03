ADVERTISEMENT

Five-day workshop on experiential science concept learning begins

January 03, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Director of School Education calls upon teachers to transform their pedagogy to suit the changing times and to make children true learners. Official says though many training programmes are being organised, very little gets translated into actual classrooms.

The Hindu Bureau

Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud speaking at a workshop on experiential science concept learning at Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Director of School Education P.T. Rudra Goud on Tuesday inaugurated a five-day workshop on ‘Experiential science concept learning’ for science teachers from government and private schools in the city. The workshop is being organised by Sri Aurobindo Society in collaboration with the Joy of Learning Foundation and the State Training Centre, Directorate of School Education, Government of Puducherry.

The training is imparted by Anshumala Gupta and her team of science educators from the Joy of Learning Foundation. Explaining the objective of the workshop, she said that science education can be so exciting and joyful for children if the concepts are introduced to them in an experiential manner.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr. Goud said that children should be introduced to new concepts in science or maths through live and interesting examples that they can relate to easily and thus build their conceptual understanding.

He said though lots of training programmes are being organised, very little gets translated into the actual classrooms and insisted that teachers should transform their pedagogy to suit the changing times and to make children true learners.

Earlier, D. Geetha, coordinator of STEM Resource Centre, Sri Aurobindo Society welcomed the participants, and T.P. Raghunath, Director, Svarnim Puducherry outlined the background of science education and consistent efforts of Svarnim Puducherry to reach out to the rural schools and children.

The workshop will continue to introduce experiential methods, role plays and gamification techniques to introduce hard-to-learn science concepts till January 7.

