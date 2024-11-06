Five arrested in connection with sexual assault of minor girl in Puducherry

The Puducherry Police have arrested a local auto-driver and four youth hailing from Chennai in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl.

According to the police, the minor, a resident of Mumbai, along with her parents came to Puducherry last week to visit their relatives. The girl’s parents launched a complaint with the police on October 30 that their daughter was missing. The police registered a missing complaint and launched an investigation the next day.

The police located the girl away from town and as she was found frail, the minor was subjected to medical examination. Medical examination revealed the sexual assault of the girl, police said.

Investigation centred on CCTV footages revealed that she had travelled in an auto-rickshaw on the day she went missing from her home. The auto-driver was picked up and then put to sustained questioning during which he confessed of taking the girl to Kottakuppam and then abandoning her near Auroville.

She was then seen with four youth who came to Auroville Beach from Chennai. The police identified the name of the auto-driver as Kaja Moideen. He has been remanded to judicial custody.

The names of four other accused would be revealed after further interrogation, police said.

