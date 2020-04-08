Five active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry: Collector

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 5 with a person from the enclave of Mahe getting infected with the virus on Tuesday.

The patient, in his early 70s, has been admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College in the Kannur district of Kerala after he was tested positive for the virus.

Briefing reporters in Puducherry on Wednesday, District Collector T. Arun said as many as 20 persons are under observation for the virus at various hospitals in the UT. Eight persons have been discharged after they tested negative.

The territorial police have registered 1,504 cases against those who have violated lockdown regulations and 8,129 vehicles have been seized for violating the prohibitory orders.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal said persons who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi should voluntarily disclose to the police their travel details. Also, any individual who was on a foreign tour in the last two months should get medically screened, he added.