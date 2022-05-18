Fitness test of institution vehicles on May 21 and 22

Six teams to check 900 school and college vans and buses

Six teams to check 900 school and college vans and buses

The annual fitness inspection of institution-owned vehicles that ferry students from home to school will be held at the Truck Terminal in Mettupalayam here on May 21 and 22.

According to Transport Commissioner A.S. Sivakumar, there are an estimated 900 school and college vans and buses.

Six teams, comprising of motor Vehicles Inspectors and Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspectors, have been formed. The teams will inspect the vehicles and check if the vehicles are mechanically fit and this involves inspection of brakes, doors, emergency windows, seats, space for bags and other features. The inspection will also be simultaneously held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

“We have asked the school and college managements to comply with the norms before the beginning of the academic year. The vehicles must also be fitted with first-aid boxes and speed governors. Drivers are also subject to scrutiny and must have a minimum of five years of experience. Notices will be issued to managements that failed to comply with the fitness norms of vehicles”, an official said.

Vehicle documents such as insurance, permit, fitness certificate, driving licence, tax, and pollution control certificates will also be verified during the special drive.