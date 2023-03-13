ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness test for recruitment of constables begins in Puducherry

March 13, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates taking part in the physical examination for recruitment of police constables at Gorimedu Police Ground in Puducherry on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The first phase of physical examination for recruitment of Police constables in the Puducherry police began at the Police grounds in Gorimedu on Monday. Physical measurement tests and endurance tests for 500 candidates were conducted under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Inspector General of Police V.J. Chandran.

After measuring the height and chests of candidates, the men were made to run a 800 metre race.

As many as 14,045 persons have applied online for the constable post. The process to recruit around 253 police constables will go on till March 31, police said.

