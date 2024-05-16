ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness inspection of school, college buses to begin on June 1 in Puducherry

Published - May 16, 2024 11:48 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Around 900 vehicles belonging to schools and colleges will be inspected and certified at the camp to be held at the Mettupalayam Truck Terminal

The Hindu Bureau

The fitness of vehicles will be checked and accordingly, stickers reflecting the roadworthiness of the vehicle will be affixed on the buses. File photograph

The Puducherry Transport Department will organise special camps for fitness inspections of buses belonging to educational institutions, on June 1 and 2 at the Mettupalayam Truck Terminal.

Deputy Transport Commissioner, A. Kumaran said that around 900 vehicles belonging to schools and colleges would be inspected and certified at the camp. The department has constituted four teams under Motor Vehicle Inspector/Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector to check the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

The fitness of vehicles will be checked and accordingly, stickers reflecting the roadworthiness of the vehicle will be affixed on the buses. Special camps will also be held in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions, a press release said.

“All educational institutions and owners of vehicles are requested to produce their vehicles for inspection. The inspection is being organised as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court to ensure safety of students,” Mr Kumaran said.

