‘Fit India’ campaign launched at Raj Nivas

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi led the nation-wide ‘Fit India’ campaign launched at the Raj Nivas on National Sports Day by exercising on a workout machine.

“Fitness is (of) both body and mind. It’s a need if one wants to do more..to get more out of the day,” she said while on the stepper in a video clip shared with the media.

Ms. Bedi also advocated meditation and yoga for fitness of the mind.

Sports, she says, is tenacity, stamina and endurance. It also provides energy to serve.

“So, the more Indians are fit, the more they will be able to serve the country better,” said Ms. Bedi who also practises tennis in the video.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the national campaign, complimented her effort posting, “Leading by example Kiran Ji. More power to your efforts to further a culture of fitness”.

Various other institutions also joined the celebrations.

The Department of Home Science at Bharathidasan Government College for Women led the celebrations.

Workout sessions

Participants from PG and UG to nursery students, engaged in a set of exercises including laughing exercise and posture workouts during a 20 minute session.

At Annamalai University, the pledge was taken at the university sports pavilion by Vice-Chancellor V. Murugesan, Registrar i/c N.Krishnamohan, Controller of Examinations, deans of faculty, directors, teaching and non-teaching staff and a large number of students.