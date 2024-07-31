ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing crafts in Puducherry to be soon fitted with two-way communication transponders developed by ISRO

Published - July 31, 2024 08:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The equipment will be installed on mechanised fishing boats in the first phase, followed by motorised boats. The system will provide real-time position of boats, weather alerts, potential fishing zone advisories, diesel management model, token management model, crew and catch module, says official

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 582 registered mechanised fishing boats in the Union Territory will soon be fitted with two-way communication transponders with technology developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ADVERTISEMENT

These transponders will come in handy in case of emergencies and will allow the boat owners, the Fisheries department control room and other agencies like the Coast Guard to know the whereabouts of the vessel.

According to G. Rajendiran, Deputy Director of Fisheries (Mechanisation), ISRO had developed transponders for two-way communication with indigenous research and development efforts using GSAT-6 satellite to cover the entire exclusive economic zone (EEZ) up to 200 nautical miles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new facility will be made available to 3,047 registered fishing crafts (582 mechanised and 2,465 motorised fishing boats) at no expenses to the fishermen. The total cost of the project will be borne by the Centre. The equipment will be installed on mechanised fishing boats in the first phase, followed by motorised boats. The system will provide real-time position of boats, weather alerts, potential fishing zone advisories, diesel management model, token management model, crew and catch module.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It provides two-way communication with text messages, from control room/monitoring stations to boats and vice-versa and will also update fishers about cyclone positions on real-time basis and send SOS signals from sea to facilitate quick rescue, Mr. Rajendiran added.

Earlier, officials from Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) and ISRO demonstrated the use of transponders to fishermen, at a workshop organised by the Union Ministry of Fisheries and Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Puducherry to commemorate National Space Day. The fishermen were briefed about the role of ISRO in fishing boat communication equipment and its activities.

A. Mohamad Ismail, Director of Fisheries, Anbarasu, Senior Field Officer, ISRO and Prof. K. Jayanthi, Puducherry Technological University were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US