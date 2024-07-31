GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishing crafts in Puducherry to be soon fitted with two-way communication transponders developed by ISRO

The equipment will be installed on mechanised fishing boats in the first phase, followed by motorised boats. The system will provide real-time position of boats, weather alerts, potential fishing zone advisories, diesel management model, token management model, crew and catch module, says official

Published - July 31, 2024 08:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 582 registered mechanised fishing boats in the Union Territory will soon be fitted with two-way communication transponders with technology developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

These transponders will come in handy in case of emergencies and will allow the boat owners, the Fisheries department control room and other agencies like the Coast Guard to know the whereabouts of the vessel.

According to G. Rajendiran, Deputy Director of Fisheries (Mechanisation), ISRO had developed transponders for two-way communication with indigenous research and development efforts using GSAT-6 satellite to cover the entire exclusive economic zone (EEZ) up to 200 nautical miles.

“The new facility will be made available to 3,047 registered fishing crafts (582 mechanised and 2,465 motorised fishing boats) at no expenses to the fishermen. The total cost of the project will be borne by the Centre. The equipment will be installed on mechanised fishing boats in the first phase, followed by motorised boats. The system will provide real-time position of boats, weather alerts, potential fishing zone advisories, diesel management model, token management model, crew and catch module.”

It provides two-way communication with text messages, from control room/monitoring stations to boats and vice-versa and will also update fishers about cyclone positions on real-time basis and send SOS signals from sea to facilitate quick rescue, Mr. Rajendiran added.

Earlier, officials from Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) and ISRO demonstrated the use of transponders to fishermen, at a workshop organised by the Union Ministry of Fisheries and Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Puducherry to commemorate National Space Day. The fishermen were briefed about the role of ISRO in fishing boat communication equipment and its activities.

A. Mohamad Ismail, Director of Fisheries, Anbarasu, Senior Field Officer, ISRO and Prof. K. Jayanthi, Puducherry Technological University were present.

