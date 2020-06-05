Puducherry

Fishing craft resume operations in Puducherry

As many as 120 big mechanised boats and over 2,000 small boats with outboard engines resumed operations on Friday, after over two months

A day after the Department of Fisheries issued orders allowing fishing activities, fishermen in Puducherry resumed operations, adhering to strict physical distancing norms.

Fishing activities in the Union Territory had remained suspended for over two months due to the ban period and lockdown restrictions.

The fishing harbour at Thengaithittu was buzzing with activity on Friday, with fishermen loading fishing nets and ice bars and venturing into the sea in mechanised fishing boats and trawlers with the hope of a good catch.

As many as 120 big mechanised boats and over 2,000 small boats with outboard engines resumed operations.

The Fisheries Department has issued a circular asking fishermen to follow certain conditions while going out fishing. According to an official, the day’s catch would be sold through auctions at the fishing harbour from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. and only wholesale fish dealers from Puducherry and neighbouring States would be allowed to participate in the auction process. The fishermen have also been instructed to maintain a distance of one metre from one another.

Masks have been made mandatory for all fishermen and the general public will not be permitted to buy fish in the harbour. They can buy fish at decentralised fish markets across the UT, the official said.

