Fishing ban comes into effect in U.T.

April 15, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The 61-day annual ban on deep-sea fishing in Puducherry came into effect on Saturday.

The ban, enforced by the Fisheries Department, is aimed at facilitating breeding of fish.

It would remain in effect till June 14.

Owners of mechanised boats have been instructed not to venture into the sea as the trawlers cause disturbances to marine life during the breeding season.

The restriction, however, would not be binding on catamarans and country boats, which can continue fishing as usual, an official said.