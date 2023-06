June 14, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Fishing activity resumed in Puducherry on Wednesday after a 61-day trawling ban. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and legislators participated in a special puja held by fishermen before they took out their vessels to the sea. The Fisheries Department has already commenced de-silting of the Thengaithittu fishing harbour to allow smooth navigation of large vessels at the channel.

