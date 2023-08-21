ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen stage stir seeking measures to combat sea erosion

August 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen staging a protest in Kalapet on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Fishermen staged a protest on Monday to condemn the “indifferent” attitude of the Central and Puducherry governments in addressing their long-standing demand of setting up groynes to check sea erosion. 

People from the hamlets of Ganapathichettikulam, Kalapet, Pillaychavadi, Periyakalapet and Chinnakalapet took part in the protest held in Kalapet.

They said frequent sea erosion had impacted their livelihood. The government should protect these hamlets from tidal waves by putting up groynes, as it had done in hamlets adjacent to the Beach Promenade, they demanded. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police personnel were deployed in huge numbers as the fishermen had earlier given a call to block the East Coast Road. However, the protest ended peacefully as they chose a venue near the Kalapet theatre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US