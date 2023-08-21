HamberMenu
Fishermen stage stir seeking measures to combat sea erosion

August 21, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen staging a protest in Kalapet on Monday.

Fishermen staging a protest in Kalapet on Monday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Fishermen staged a protest on Monday to condemn the “indifferent” attitude of the Central and Puducherry governments in addressing their long-standing demand of setting up groynes to check sea erosion. 

People from the hamlets of Ganapathichettikulam, Kalapet, Pillaychavadi, Periyakalapet and Chinnakalapet took part in the protest held in Kalapet.

They said frequent sea erosion had impacted their livelihood. The government should protect these hamlets from tidal waves by putting up groynes, as it had done in hamlets adjacent to the Beach Promenade, they demanded. 

Police personnel were deployed in huge numbers as the fishermen had earlier given a call to block the East Coast Road. However, the protest ended peacefully as they chose a venue near the Kalapet theatre.

