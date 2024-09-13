ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen stage road roko in Puducherry

Published - September 13, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen staging a road roko against construction of jetty at Pondy Marina in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Fishermen from Vembakeerapalayam on Friday staged a road roko near Sonampalayam water tank to protest the construction of jetty for operating tourist boats at Pondy Marina. The fishermen raised slogans against government for allowing the private operator to construct the boat landing facility at Pondy Marina.

The protestors said the operator was planning to start ferry service for tourists at Pondy Marina. The construction of the jetty would affect the livelihood of fishermen, they said.

AIADMK workers led by party secretary A. Anbalagan also participated in the road roko. Tension prevailed for sometime in the area as a group of fishermen from Veerampattinam reached the spot. After much persuasion by police, the fishermen withdrew their agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US