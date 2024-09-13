Fishermen stage road roko in Puducherry

Fishermen from Vembakeerapalayam on Friday staged a road roko near Sonampalayam water tank to protest the construction of jetty for operating tourist boats at Pondy Marina. The fishermen raised slogans against government for allowing the private operator to construct the boat landing facility at Pondy Marina.

The protestors said the operator was planning to start ferry service for tourists at Pondy Marina. The construction of the jetty would affect the livelihood of fishermen, they said.

AIADMK workers led by party secretary A. Anbalagan also participated in the road roko. Tension prevailed for sometime in the area as a group of fishermen from Veerampattinam reached the spot. After much persuasion by police, the fishermen withdrew their agitation.