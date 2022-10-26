Fishermen launch agitation in U.T. to stop arrival of fish from other States

Fishermen staging protest at the Thengaithittu harbour demanding steps to prevent arrival of fish from other States. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

A section of fishermen launched an agitation on Wednesday, asking the government to stop arrival of fish from harbours of other States.

The fishermen, largely those operating mechanised boats, staged a demonstration at the Thengaithittu harbour. They said they had lost business because of fish being supplied in large quantities from neighbouring States.

A few of them called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan to apprise them of their demand. Mr. Rangasamy informed them that such decisions could not be taken in an isolated manner. As they failed to get any assurance from the government, the fishermen decided to continue with the agitation.