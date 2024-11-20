Fishermen engage in initiative to tackle menace of marine pollution

Fishermen engage in a novel initiative to tackle the menace of marine pollution. From rope bits, metal pieces and PET bottles to toothpaste tubes and ghost nets that are abandoned on the sea, an assorted trail of marine debris is adrift virtually every time a mechanised vessel undertakes a fishing trip.

With the duration of these expeditions ranging from a couple of days to even about a week as fishermen stock up on rations — apart from rice-dal in polythene bags, the supplies, include edible oil, detergents and beverages — there is a significant volume of fishing-related debris that imperils marine ecology.

Recently, the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, had piloted an initiative among Thengaithittu fisher community to tackle the marine pollution challenge.

The enormity of the issue can be estimated by the fact that from the Thengaithittu harbour alone, each of the 60 boats engaged for multi-day trips generates about 5 kg to 6 kg of assorted waste.

As part of the recent initiative to tackle the menace of marine pollution, the Puducherry Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Welfare Association instructed everyone plying mechanised fishing boats to compulsorily bring back the used plastic covers and bottles to the shore after the trip. In fact, as a measure of self-regulation, it even insisted that only those who segregate the marine litter and hand over the debris to the Association would be permitted to sell that catch at the harbour.

The Fisheries Department in association with the Pondicherry Municipality has also put in place arrangements to collect the waste from the Association for safe disposal.

Seeing the success of the programme, the Fishery Survey of India, Ministry of Fisheries, conferred a shield and appreciation certificate on the Department. The initiative of the boat owners association has also been hailed as a model for other communities in combating marine pollution.

“To the best of our knowledge, this could be the first initiative of its kind among fisher communities in the country”, a Fisheries Department official said.

Meanwhile, in connection with a recent workshop on “Marine Plastic Litter”, the Association handed over to the municipality, approximately two tonnes of marine waste it had collected over the past couple of months.

M. Kandasamy, Municipality Commissioner, while addressing the event, appreciated the efforts of Puducherry Boat Owners Association and also assured them of a robust mechanism to transport the collected marine litter for subsequent recycling. The Commissioner later distributed saplings to the office-bearers of the Association as a token of appreciation.

According to Fisheries Department officials, the workshop was part of the Chennai Zonal Base of the Fishery Survey of India’s awareness programmes on marine plastic litter along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In fact, India is a lead partner country driving the IMO-FAO Glo-Litter Partnerships formulated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), that aims to mitigate the global crisis of accumulating marine plastic litter (MPL), particularly sea-based MPL (SBMPL), and to mitigate the environmental impact of marine plastic pollution.

The workshop, and technical session, were led by K. Deivasigamani, Joint Director of Fisheries, Y. Tharumar, Fisheries Scientist, Fishery Survey of India (FSI), Chennai, A. Tiburtius, FSI Zonal Director, C. Babu, Senior Scientific Assistant, FSI and G. Rajendiran, Deputy Director (Mechanisation), Department of Fisheries.

