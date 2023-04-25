Fishermen Congress organises protest near harbour in Puducherry

April 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

All India Fishermen Congress, affiliated to the Congress party, on Tuesday staged a protest near the harbour to highlight the policies of Central government that are hampering the interest of fishermen in the country.

A release issued by PCC president A.V. Subramanian said the Sagar Mala project and other schemes planned by the Central government would affect the livelihood means of fishing community. The schemes were aimed to help the corporates, he said.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Centre was trying to snatch the livelihood means of fishermen through port development and promotion of tourism activities.

Around 13 coastal areas in the country had been given to Adani group alone for port development by the BJP government, he added.

Talking about the political scenario in the Union Territory, the former Chief Minister said the Congress party made a person belonging to the fishermen community a Minister.

“But he ditched the party and vacated the Yanam seat for Chief Minister N. Rangasamy. I have predicted the future of those who left the Congress in Puducherry. I said those who left the party would be left alone on the streets. I am proved right,” he said.

Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, former Ministers M. Kandasamy, M.O.H. F. Shahjahan and former government whip R.K.R. Anantharaman participated in the protest.