Fishermen arrest: Puducherry CM Rangasamy seeks EAM Jaishankar’s intervention

Five Karaikal fishermen are in the custody of Sri Lankan Navy.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in securing release of five Karaikal fishermen from the custody of Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to Mr. Jaishankar on July 4, the Chief Minister said the Sri Lankan Navy had seized a fishing boat owned by one Vaithiyanathan of Keezhakasakudi in Karaikal. The boat and five crew members are now in the custody of Sri Lankan Navy. The fishermen hail from the hamlets of Karaikalmedu and Keezhakasakudimedu, the Chief Minister said in the letter.

Mr. Rangasamy requested Mr. Jaishankar to facilitate the immediate release of the fishermen.