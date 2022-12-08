Fisheries department sets up control room in view of cyclone warning

December 08, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Fisheries department has opened a control room to assist fishermen in case of emergency requirement due to cyclone formation in the Bay of Bengal region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Fisheries D. Balaji said fishermen could dial 0413-2353042 at the control room for any assistance during the cyclone. They could also reach the authorities by dialling 1070/1077 for assistance.

He advised those running fish farms to take extra precautions in the wake of heavy rain predicted as a fallout of cyclone. They should strengthen the banks of the farm and cover the outlets with net, he said.

The department has temporarily stopped supply of subsidised diesel to fishermen to prevent them from venturing into the sea. The Health Department had also kept all its public health care centres in coastal hamlets on high alert, he added.

The Revenue Department had taken all steps to provide accommodation for people in case of need for evacuation, the Director said.