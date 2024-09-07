ADVERTISEMENT

Fish vendors stage protest near Bussy Street against poor maintenance of market

Published - September 07, 2024 12:36 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Fish vendors of H.M Kassim Market near Bussy Street staged a protest on Friday to highlight the structural deficiencies of the market.

The vendors gathered near the market and raised slogans against the government for not carrying out proper maintenance of the facility. They said a fisherwoman suffered electric shock due to poor condition of the electric fitting and leakages.

Traffic got disrupted on the Bussy Street and Mahatma Gandhi road after former legislator and AIADMK secretary A. Anbalagan along with his supporters joined the protest. They squatted on the road demanding proper maintenance of the market.

They withdrew the protest after municipal authorities reached the spot and held talks with the fish vendors. Mr. Anbalagan in a release said the authorities were apprised of the prevailing condition of the market but they failed to take corrective steps.

