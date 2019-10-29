Fish-drying yard and building opened in Mudasalodai

The Dr. Ambedkar Chair of Annamalai University commissioned a fish-drying yard and building in Mudasalodai village in collaboration with National Backward Class Finance Development Corporation (NBCFDC), New Delhi.

CSR initiative

The facilities are provided under a CSR initiative at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh.

K. Narayan, Managing Director, NBCFDC opened the yard and V. Murugesan, Vice Chancellor, Annamalai University opened the administrative building.

V. Thiruvalluvan, Dean, Faculty of Indian Languages and Member-Syndicate, Annamalai University, A. Rajasekaran, Director, Academic Affairs, V. Arutselvan, Director, Estate Development & Administration, K. Soundararajan, Chair Professor, Dr. Ambedkar Chair, V. Rathikarani, Chair Asst. Professor/Research Officer, Renuga, Deputy Director (Regional), Department of Fisheries, Ramya Lakshmi, Assistant Director of Fisheries, Cuddalore and other officials participated.

Among those present were representatives of the Fisheries Association, Boat Owners Association and people of Mudasalodia.