First yoga therapy day to be celebrated tomorrow

The first Global Yoga Therapy Day (GYTD) will be celebrated on Wednesday.

It will include various initiatives to raise public awareness and remove misconceptions about yogic healing. The GYTD celebrations in the city will be hosted by the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research, (CYTER) a unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

The initiatives planned include free yoga therapy consultations for patients at Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), a meet-and-greet with medical and paramedical personnel, and a yoga awareness programme for medical students of the institute.

The GYTD is an event hosted by YogaMate, Australia, in collaboration with International Association of Yoga Therapists, Network Yoga Therapy, Yoga Australia, Australasian Association of Yoga Therapists and Japan Yoga Therapy Society with participating therapists from 24 countries. CYTER has been included as one of the main supporters of this global event, a press note added.

According to CYTER, yoga therapists are highly qualified yoga professionals specifically trained to work with individuals working through a range of health challenges.

S.C. Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV, released the official poster for the event. Members of the Monitoring Committee for Centres of SBV were given the official handouts.

According to Dr. Parija, there was a need for holistic integration of the Indian traditional forms of healing such as yoga with the modern medical system.

The GYTD is an opportunity to highlight the holistic integration of systems of healthcare, thus benefiting patients said Director of CYTER Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, who will be leading a session on “Yoga therapy and salutogenesis” that will be live-streamed on the GYTD’s FaceBook page.

The day will mark the culmination of the eight-week public education campaign which began on International Yoga Day in June.