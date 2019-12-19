First sighting of smooth-coated otters in Puducherry

The sighting of smooth-coated Otters (Lutrogale Perspicillata) at a lagoon in Nallavadu near here has thrilled wildlife activists and researchers. Forest department officials confirmed that this was the first ever sighting of these otters in Puducherry.

A team of wildlife researchers from Puducherry-based Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF), a non-profit organisation were conducting a bird count in the backwaters of the Thenpennaiar River in Nallavadu when they spotted a bevy of smooth-coated otters. The bevy, comprising 15 to 19 individuals, were found foraging along the backwaters, preying on fish.

K. Raman, founder of IBF, said the team comprising of S. Vimalraj, Ratheesh Narayanan, S. Kishore Kumar, M. Krishnakumar, Prabhu N. Ponmudi and M. Selvam had earlier spotted a pair of otters and a pup in the Sankarabarani River near Villianur in Puducherry in 2017. But the recent sighting of more than 15 individuals in Nallavadu provides evidence supporting their significant increase in population.

“Otters are a good indicator of aquatic habitats and are listed as ‘vulnerable’ according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). They are classified under Schedule II of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species on Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). We have also recorded the presence of otters in water bodies in Kannikovil, Veerampattinam and Poornankuppam in Puducherry,” he said.

According to Ratheesh Narayanan, a wildlife researcher of IBF, otters are mostly found on the banks of the Moyar River in the Nilgiris, Periyar Tiger Reserve and Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve.

“The sightings on the East Coast are mostly confined to the Krishna River basin, mangrove forests of Pichavaram and a few pockets in Kollidam. It was a delight to see them in Nallavadu. They mainly prey on fish, shrimp, catfish, crab, insects while frogs, mud skippers, birds and rats also form a significant part of their diet.”

There has been no proper documentation of the species so far in Puducherry, Mr. Ratheesh said, adding that IBF has planned to conduct geo-mapping of their habitat to help in their conservation and research.

Mr. Raman pointed out that the population sighted on the banks of the Sankarabarani River in Villianur was facing threats owing to rampant sand mining by the mafia coupled with depradation by the local Narikorava tribes.

The otters were found depredating poultry foraging on the river banks and also stealing fish that were entangled in the fishing nets of inland fishermen. Irked by this, the fishermen had resorted to killing the otters. But the sighting in Nallavadu is significant as the local fishermen are more sensitive towards the species and have learnt to coexist with them, he said.

A forest department official said that this was the first ever sighting of smooth-coated otters in Puducherry. The otters could have made the backwaters of the Thenpennaiar River their natural habitat as there is a good fish population here. This is a good sign that the habitat is conducive for the population and needs to be protected, the official said.