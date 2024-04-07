First round verification of candidates expenditure carried out

April 07, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The first round of verification and reconciliation of expenditure accounts of candidates for the April 19 Lok Sabha election was held at the Collectorate recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press note from the District Election Officer/Returning Officer said as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), candidates contesting the election had already been directed to maintain their election expenses properly and submit them to the Expenditure Observers periodically, which is on April 5, 11, and 16.

During the verification that took place in the presence of ECI-designated observers, Mohammad Manzarul Hassan and Lakshmikantha, 16 of the 26 candidates in the fray, submitted their expenditure accounts.

The election expenditure accounts of 12 candidates were accepted, while in the case of the accounts of three candidates, it was found that entries were “at variance” with the accounts of the Election Expenditure Register maintained by the Election Department, and an explanation has been sought. Besides, a complaint has been sent to a candidate who only attended the meeting without submitting the expenditure accounts.

The Returning Officer also directed the 10 candidates who did not attend the meeting or submit election expenditure accounts through agents under Section 77 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to give an explanation within 48 hours, the press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.