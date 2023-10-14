Firms selected for piped gas supply project in all four enclaves of Puducherry

October 14, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The policy to provide piped gas connections in the Union Territory is taking shape, with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNGRB), appointing four private entities for the City Gas Distribution project in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions.

In pursuance of the notification of the Puducherry City Gas Distribution Policy, 2023, last month, the government has appointed East Coast Natural Gas Distribution Private Limited for piped gas supply in the Puducherry region, Torrent Gas Private Limited in the Karaikal region, Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited in Mahe and HCG Yanam Private Limited for Yanam.

Director of Industries and Commerce, P. T Rudra Goud, in a press release said the PNGRB has given approval to the four firms to lay city gas networks in the four regions.

“The policy intends to promote the adoption of natural gas in the UT of Puducherry as a Green and Clean fuel, to provide a reliable/uninterrupted supply of natural gas, to develop applicable rules/regulations to encourage the use of natural gas for industrial, commercial and household purposes in a phased manner. Four agencies have been given sanction to lay pipelines for the supply of gas. Now, these agencies will come out with an annual plan to lay the pipelines and based on this, approval will be given by the District Administration for digging work,” he said.

In all probability, piped gas supply will first start in Karaikal, as Torrent Gas Private Limited is already involved in the business in the neighbouring districts of the enclave, Mr. Goud said.

