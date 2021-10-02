Firm shut down for making single-use plastic

Cracking the whip: Pondicherry Pollution Control Committee officials inspecting the factory at Kattukuppam on Friday.

PUDUCHERRY

02 October 2021 23:53 IST

Officials conduct surprise inspection

The Pondicherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC) has sealed a firm involved in the manufacture of banned plastic carry bags.

A special team, comprising N. Ramesh, senior environmental engineer, Department of Science Technology and Environment; Suresh Raja, tahsildar, Bahour taluk and Karthikeyan, Commissioner, Bahour commune panchayat; conducted a surprise inspection at the unit in Kattukuppam Industrial Estate on Friday. The team found the unit was involved in the manufacture of single-use plastic items. An order issued by Member Secretary, PPCC, R. Smitha, said INS Plastics had been closed under the provisions of Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, with immediate effect.

The PPCC plans to make Bahour a plastic-free model commune panchayat. During the Budget meeting, the government announced that Bahour would be declared a single-use plastic free panchayat, with effect from October 2, Mr. Ramesh said.

