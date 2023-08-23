Firm contracted to execute Smart City projects in Puducherry expresses concern over delays in commissioning

August 23, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

NBCC (India) Ltd, a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sent a letter to Puducherry Smart City Development Limited (PSCDL) expressing concern over the delay in laying foundation stones for various projects sanctioned under the Smart Cities Mission.

The Navaratna company had secured the order to plan, design and execute various infrastructure development work under PSCDL. The two entities had signed an MoU in May 2022 for the execution of 10 projects to the tune of ₹298 crore. The company had issued Letter of Acceptance (LOA) on May 25, 2023 for five major projects: development and improvement of Goubert market on 2.9 acres at ₹36 crore, reconstruction of Pudumai building at ₹3.30 crore, development of the Grand Canal at ₹27.50 crore, development and improvement of the Botanical Garden at ₹15.75 crore and development of eco-tourism within the urban forest area in Swadeshi Mills at ₹5.25 crore.

However, the company has not been able to take up the work due to delays in laying the foundation stones for the projects.

In its letter, NBCC (India) Ltd pointed out that the contract period for the projects was eight months and already three months had lapsed due to the delay in laying the foundation stones. “Though the contractors are ready to start work on the projects, the work has not commenced. As a result, it is very difficult to complete the work within the stipulated time,” the letter said.

Due to the delay, the contractors may also ask for an extension of time with no penalty levied, idle charges for not being allowed to start the work even though they are ready and foreclosure of the work in the event of further delays and escalations, NBCC said.

“Any further delay in taking up the projects may lead to litigation and any justified compensation/demand above reasons/head by the contractors shall be borne by PSCDL. Hence, PSCDL has been requested to take appropriate action and start the works without further delay,” NBCC said.

PSCDL said that all arrangements had been made for laying foundation stones for the projects. “We are addressing the issue by continuously liasioning with the Puducherry government,” a senior official said.

Official sources said that the proposed event to lay foundation stone for the Goubert Market on Monday was postponed due to vociferous protests from traders. As far as Goubert Market is concerned, the local traders are in an uproar over the reconstruction of the market. They contend that the construction or renovation of similar markets has witnessed prolonged delays.

While the Nellithope market was demolished around two years ago, the reconstruction of the market is yet to begin, and traders have been left in the lurch. Traders feel that the Goubert Market will not be reconstructed as scheduled by the authorities. They want the government to take up the reconstruction in a phased manner.

According to a senior official, ”Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam chaired a meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, to assuage the concerns of the traders on the reconstruction of the Goubert Market. A consensus has been arrived at, and makeshift arrangements would be made by the Local Administration Department to relocate the traders to the old jail complex on Jawaharlal Nehru Street. The foundation stone for the project is expected to be laid on Sunday, August 27, 2023.