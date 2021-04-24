Puducherry

Fire breaks out at chemical unit

A fire broke out at a thinner manufacturing unit for paints in Perumbakkam village near Mailam on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Ten fire tenders from Tindivanam, Vanur, Villupuram and Vikravandi battled for over five hours to bring the blaze under control.

As many as 35 employees, who were at the site, rushed to safety before the fire gutted the premises. A Fire and Rescue Services Department official said 85,000 litres of thinner were stocked in barrels on the premises. Of these, about 50,000 litres were destroyed in the fire.

An electrical short circuit is suspected to have caused the accident.

