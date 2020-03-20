‘Find apt solutions for real time problems’

The IFET College of Engineering in Villupuram conducted the 18th Graduation Day recently.

M. Sundarrajan, Head, Campus Connect, Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Chennai, delivered the graduation day address and awarded degrees to 448 graduands. In all, eight university rankholders received medals on this occasion.

In his graduation day address on the theme, ‘Journey of Reward’, Mr. Sundarrajan described the true spirit of an engineer as one of finding apt solutions for real time problems. He advised the graduands to update their knowledge in their relevant fields and spoke about the path of technological advancements in future.

As an alumni of this college each graduand should have a good rapport with their juniors and update them technically. He also advised the students to apply in work, what they have learnt and exhibit their talents.

The function was presided over by K.V.Raja, IFET chairman. K. Shivaram Alva, secretary, A. Mohamed Ilyas, vice chairman, R.Vimal, R.Sindhu, trustees, G. Mahendran, principal, S.Matilda, vice principal, J. Asha, dean (placements), heads of various departments and staff members were present. Parents and well-wishers of the graduands also attended the function.

The ceremony was coordinated by D.Vasanthi, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering and M.Murugan, Department of Humanities and Science.

***

The Department of Biochemistry conducted the valediction of the Biohelix Association activities last week.

The chief guest R.S.Venkatesan, Principal, Lakshmi Bangaru Arts and Science College, Melmaruvathur, delivered a lecture on recent approaches in biomarkers and genomic biomarkers.

He also distributed prizes and certificates to the winners of the Biohelix association activities.

B. Sridevi, Head of the Biochemistry department addressed the gathering. Annual report of the academic year 2019 -2020 was presented by Sheerin, II B.Sc Biochemistry. S.Atchaya, I M.Sc Biochemistry spoke.

***

The office of Dean, Students’ Welfare, Pondicherry University in collaboration with Gandhi Fellowship – Piramal School of Leadership organised a panel discussion titled ‘21st century skills – building a better future – learn today to lead tomorrow’ at the Department of Management Studies.

The event was hosted under Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat programme. Around 100-125 students participated in the programme.

Debraj Nasker, a graduate from XLRI Jamshedpur and a civil engineer from IIT Guwahati gave the keynote address.

The panel members were G. Karthikeyan from Sristi Foundation, Puducherry, Johann Deeksha, senior reporter in the New Indian Express, Chennai, Prithivi Raj, senior specialist – CSR at Apollo Tyres Foundation, Chennai and A. Shahin Sultana – Dean, Students’ Welfare, Pondicherry University.

After the panel discussion, the students interacted with the panelists and sought clarifications. S. Riasudeen, Deputy Dean also spoke.

Contributed by

M. Dinesh Varma