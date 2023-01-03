Financial aid to fishers

January 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Directorate of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has started the first phase of the disbursement of livelihood and nutritional support for 2021-22 to fishermen under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The ₹4,500 aid includes the Central government’s share of ₹3,000 and the beneficiary’s share of ₹1,500. The total outgo on account of the aid to 18,977 beneficiaries is put at ₹8,53,96,500.

Fisheries Minister K. Lakshminarayanan handed over the cheques to fishermen at the Legislative Assembly.

Speaker R. Selvam; Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu; the MLAs of the coastal constituencies; Director of Fishereis D. Balaji; and other officials participated at the function.