Financial aid to fishers

January 03, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister K. Lakshminarayanan launched disbursement of aid to fishers under the PMMSY in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam.

Fisheries Minister K. Lakshminarayanan launched disbursement of aid to fishers under the PMMSY in the presence of Speaker R. Selvam. | Photo Credit:  Special Arrangement

The Directorate of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare has started the first phase of the disbursement of livelihood and nutritional support for 2021-22 to fishermen under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

The ₹4,500 aid includes the Central government’s share of ₹3,000 and the beneficiary’s share of ₹1,500. The total outgo on account of the aid to 18,977 beneficiaries is put at ₹8,53,96,500.

Fisheries Minister K. Lakshminarayanan handed over the cheques to fishermen at the Legislative Assembly.

Speaker R. Selvam; Deputy Speaker P. Rajavelu; the MLAs of the coastal constituencies; Director of Fishereis D. Balaji; and other officials participated at the function.

