Finance firm employee arrested for loan fraud

The District Crime Branch police arrested an employee of the Thittakudi branch of a private finance firm on Thursday on charges of misappropriating loan amount of customers.
The accused, R. Ramar, 29, an employee of Kosamattam Finance Ltd., was produced before a local court and remanded in custody. According to a complaint lodged with the DCB by the branch manager Jerin Peter, the employee had misappropriated ₹8.57 lakh by pledging fake ornaments along with gold jewellery of customers while sanctioning jewellery loans. He created fake documents and misappropriated loan amount from several accounts. The fraud came to light recently and the branch manager lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav. A police team arrested Ramar from Kalayur and remanded him to custody.
