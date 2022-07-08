Finance department to re-issue part of SDL to raise funds
‘Securities to be issued for a minimum amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000’
The territorial administration has decided to re-issue 7.65 % of State Development Loan (SDL) which was issued on March, 29, 2017, for an amount of ₹100 crore with an option to retain an additional amount of up to ₹100 crore.
Development Commissioner-cum-Principal Secretary to Government (Finance) Prashant Goyal in a release said securities will be issued for a minimum nominal amount of ₹10,000 and in multiples of ₹10,000, thereafter. Auction will be conducted by Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office (Fort) on July 12.
Interested persons, Firms, Companies, Corporate bodies, Institutions, Provident Fund Trusts, Regional Banks, Co-operative Banks should submit a single consolidated Non-Competitive bid on behalf of all its constituents in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) available on the website www.rbi.org.in between 10 30 a.m and 11 a.m on July 12, the release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.