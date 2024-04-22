Final turnout in U.T. revised to 78.9%

April 22, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The turnout recorded by the Union Territory in the phase-I election to the 18th Lok Sabha held on April 19 has been revised to 78.9%.

The final figures put out by the Election Commission of India show a marginal increase over the 78.80% turnout in the data released by Election officials after the polling concluded in the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

The U.T. had seen polling across 967 polling stations to cater to an electorate of 10,23,699 voters, which includes 4,80,569 men, 5,42,979 women, and 151 third gender voters.

Out of the eligible voters, a total of 3,77,934 men, 4,29,685 women and 105 third gender exercised their franchise, according to the EC update.

Among the four regions, Puducherry recorded the highest polling percentage of 79.69 % followed by Yanam and Karaikal in the 75-77% range, respectively.

The Bahour Assembly constituency topped the list with a voter turnout of 88.76 %, while Mahe recorded the lowest turnout of 65.11 %. Over 80% polling had also been recorded in Assembly segments such as Mannadipet, Thirubhuvanai, Oussudu, Mangalam, Kalapet, Nellithope, Ariankuppam, Manavely, Embalem, Nettapakkam, and Nedungadu.

While the final turnout in Puducherry is less than the 81. 19 % recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, it fares better in comparison to the overall 65% turnout in the 102 constituencies across 21 States and Union Territories that went to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu recorded a turnout of 69.72%.