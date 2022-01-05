Final electoral rolls released in Villupuram

The district has a total electorate of 17,28,086

The final electoral rolls for all seven Assembly constituencies in Villupuram district, with January 1 this year as the qualifying date, was released on Wednesday. The district has 17,28,086 voters — 8,52,229 men, 8,75,639 women and 218 others.

Releasing the rolls at the Collectorate, District Election Officer and Collector D. Mohan said 40,059 forms were received and 38,510 were accepted. After the draft was released on November 1 last, 38,510 voters were included and the names of 4,607 voters were deleted because of double entry and migration.

Gingee has 2,67,505 voters; Mailam 2,25,734; Tindivanam (reserved) 2,35,954; Vanur (reserved) 2,31,292; Villupuram 2,67,196; Vikravandi 2,39,621; and Tirukoilur 2,60,784. Voters may also apply for changes through https://www.nvsp.in.

Women outnumber men in Cuddalore district. Of the 21,69,492 voters, 11,02,876 are women, 10,66,363 are men and 253 others. Releasing the roll for nine constituencies, Collector K. Balasubramaniam said 40,834 voters were included and the names of 9,151 voters were deleted — 6,156 voters on account of death, 236 for double entry and 2,759 for migration.

The final roll included 2,21,038 voters in Thittakudi (reserved); 2,55,632 in Vriddachalam; 2,20,853 in Neyveli; 2,49,156 in Panruti; 2,42,416 in Cuddalore; 2,46,391 in Kurunjipadi; 2,51,679 in Bhuvanagiri; 2,52,575 in Chidambaram; and 2,29,752 in Kattumannarkovil (reserved).

Kallakurichi has 11,48,269 voters — 5,73,070 men, 5,74,984 women and 215 others.