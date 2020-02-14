Final electoral rolls for Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts released

The final electoral rolls as on February 14, 2020, released for Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts after ‘special summary revision 2020’, showed a decline of over 65,000 voters in the two districts as names of more than 3,900 voters were deleted and more than 69,000 new voters added.

As per the final electoral roll released by Collector A. Annadurai on Friday, the final tally of voters in the two districts stood at 27,53,128: 13,73,932 men, 13,78,796 women and 400 others — compared to 26,87,274 voters in the draft electoral roll released on December 23, 2019.

Women voters outnumbered men by 4,864 in the Assembly constituencies of Gingee, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Sankarapuram and Kallakurichi (Reserved).

During the summary revision (between December 23, 2019, and January 22, 2020), 69,770 inclusions had been made and 3,916 deletions made on account of deaths, shifting and duplicate entries. Voters can verify their names on the rolls displayed at the designated locations.

Mr. Annadurai has requested the electors to check their names in the electoral rolls by calling the Voter Helpline 1950 (toll free) to find out the status of their name in the electoral roll.