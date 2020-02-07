Final electoral rolls for Puducherry released

﻿

District Electoral Officer T. Arun on Friday released the final electoral rolls for the 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory. The special revision drive had been carried out on the instruction of the Election Commission from December 16, 2019 to January 15, 2020 with January 1, 2020 as the qualifying date, and about 14,256 voters were added to the electorate.

As per the final electoral rolls, the Union Territory comprising Puducherry and Karaikal districts has 9,75,814 voters — 4,59,409 men , 5,16,306 women and 99 third gender. Women outnumbered men with an increase of 56,897 voters.

Mr. Arun said that during the special drive, 16,424 claims were received for inclusion. Of this, about 14,256 applications were accepted. The electoral office admitted 2,108 of the 2,168 claims received for deletion.

The final electoral rolls will be displayed at all polling stations at the office of the Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant EROs for public inspection for seven days from February 7 (excluding public holidays).

According to the final electoral rolls, the highest number of electors in the Puducherry region are in Villianur (40,490) followed by Oulgaret (40,379) and Ariyankuppam (37,690). The lowest number of voters are in Orleanpet (24,246).

Among the five constituencies in the Karaikal region, the highest number of voters are in Karaikal North (34,629). The electorate in the enclaves of Mahe and Yanam is 30,311 and 36,781 respectively.