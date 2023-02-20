Film takes the viewer on a space-time journey to rediscover the Mayan gods and the Tamil Nadu connection

February 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The storyline revolves around a Gautemalan timekeeper’s search for his ancestral roots leading him to Tamil Nadu, where he experiences a deep spiritual connection with the ‘navagraha’ concept in Vedic astrology reminiscent of Mayan worship of the solar system.

‘DraMAYAma’, a 90-minute docu-fiction by Dutch filmmaker Jeanette Groenendaal that has been screened and awarded at various international festivals, takes the viewer along a space-time journey spanning the past, present and future through the eyes of the protagonist Branly Gio Lopez.

The film, which was screened at Aurodhan Art Gallery last week as part of shows across India, casts its main character as a 21st century Mayan, embarking on a journey for meaning and reaffirmation of Mayan spirituality that leads him to Tamil Nadu.

Branly is trying to retrace ancient rituals and knowledge painfully devastated by 500 years of colonisation — Mayans were force-converted to Christianity, their knowledge branded pagan, witchcraft, and forbidden. In India, he discovers that rituals for the planets of solar system animate the Dravidian temples in the Vedic South of India. In its temples’ traditions, he encounters a life-changing experience that leaves him convinced about a connection between the two ancient cultures, the sight of temple towers evoking images of Mayan pyramids, “of visuals that speak to the mind”.

The film juxtaposes footage of archeo-astronomical pyramids, standing among the ruins of a brutal Spanish invasion, with the bustling scenes across temples in the south — a signifier of a living culture.

Jeanette Groenendaal, whose first love is astrology, first visited India as a tourist 28 years ago on what she described as a “pilgrimage through the solar system”. “I stepped out of a bus on a full moon night in Tamil Nadu. It so happened that the full moon and Saturn were having a conjunction that evening and as an astrology student I found the moment intensely fascinating,” she said.

Astrology, to Jeanette, is a universal language of symbolism; a mathematical practice; a meditative mode to visualise planetary movement and its import on life on earth. “Seeing the rituals for the solar system immediately made me think of the ancient temples in Rome and Greece that also had rituals for the planets. I was especially amazed at the equivalence between these concepts and it stirred my research instincts to go deeper into how the ingredients for the rituals for the solar system in temples remain the same after centuries”, she said.

By 2017, she was researching on the Mayan calendar and ingredients of the rituals for worship of the solar system in temples. A Dutch acquaintance, well versed with Sanskrit, bridged the understanding gap about Vedic concepts, mantras and tantras. “When he died, I didn’t know what to do. Initially I thought about an abstract version about energies of the planets. Then, a couple of years on, Branly Lopez visits my house during a Dutch Design Week devoted to artists from countries devastated by colonial invasion. He was looking for inputs on understanding the Mayan astrology”, she recalled.

There was already global interest in Mayan astrology, spurred by the doomsday prophecy coinciding with the end of the Mayan Calendar (the 2012 phenomenon).

The film revived as Branly’s guided quest along Mayan and Hindu astrology concepts, especially what she experienced during her earlier visit. The locales included temples across the Delta districts such as Chidambaram, Vaitheeswaran and Srirangam as well as Thiruvannamalai. The film is a “soft activism” project triggered by the immeasurable pain around the indigenous people of Gautemala, said Jeanette.

In the end, a spiritually rejuvenated Gautemalan protagonist dares to connect with his past and eventually find the custodians of the Chilam Balam, the Mayan book of rituals. “It’s not about glorifying the past, but about securing the right to light the fire and make the prayer in the language that you wish. The right to have your own spirituality while kneeling in remembrance of your ancestors lost in a genocide”, said Jeanette.