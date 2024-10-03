ADVERTISEMENT

Film festival from today in Puducherry

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Information and Publicity in collaboration with Navadarshan Film Society and Alliance Francaise will host a five-day, free-entry film festival from October 4 to October 8.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is scheduled to launch the 39th edition of the “Indian Panorama Film Festival ‘23” and present the Sri Sankaradas Swamy award for the best film carrying a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and memento to Kamala Kannan, director of the Tamil film, ‘Kurangu Pedal’ (2024) at Alliance Francaise.

A press note said the festival will screen five films from various regional languages as part of highlighting the cultural diversity of the country through cinema. The screening of ‘Kurangu Pedal’ will be follow the opening of the festival on Friday.

On the subsequent days of the fete, there will be screenings at 6 p.m. of ‘RRR’ (Telegu), ‘Ariyippu’ (Malayalam), ‘Tonic’ (Bengali) and ‘Major’ (Hindi).

