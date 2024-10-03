GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film festival from today in Puducherry

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Information and Publicity in collaboration with Navadarshan Film Society and Alliance Francaise will host a five-day, free-entry film festival from October 4 to October 8.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy is scheduled to launch the 39th edition of the “Indian Panorama Film Festival ‘23” and present the Sri Sankaradas Swamy award for the best film carrying a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and memento to Kamala Kannan, director of the Tamil film, ‘Kurangu Pedal’ (2024) at Alliance Francaise.

A press note said the festival will screen five films from various regional languages as part of highlighting the cultural diversity of the country through cinema. The screening of ‘Kurangu Pedal’ will be follow the opening of the festival on Friday.

On the subsequent days of the fete, there will be screenings at 6 p.m. of ‘RRR’ (Telegu), ‘Ariyippu’ (Malayalam), ‘Tonic’ (Bengali) and ‘Major’ (Hindi).

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.