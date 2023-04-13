Film club established at Pondicherry University Community College

April 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University Community College has set up a film club to introduce students to the various aspects of popular entertainment medium, especially cinema.

Tamil actor ‘Aadukalam’ Murugadoss, while inaugurating the club, shared with the students the kind of struggles he underwent during his journey in the film industry.

Students of today had an array of choices to enrol for courses such as visual communication to equip themselves with the technical aspects of film making which was not available to him when he wanted to venture into the field of film industry, the actor pointed out.

He also urged students to devote more time to study of literature-related books and get exposed to different genres.

C. Suresh Kumar, assistant professor of the Department of Visual Communication said that the film club would provide educational opportunities outside the classroom ambiance and introduce the students to various aspects of popular entertainment mediums, especially cinema.

The club also aims to familiarise students with various cultural backgrounds through screening of unique films and to train the students to become active viewers of cinema.

Malathi, assistant professor of the Department of Tamil, Thangam, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics and K.S Krithika, assistant professor, Department of Visual Communication also participated.

Over 100 students of the Department of Visual Communication from various colleges attended the launch of the club.