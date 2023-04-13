HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Film club established at Pondicherry University Community College

The club also aims to familiarise students with various cultural backgrounds through screening of unique films and to train the students to become active viewers of cinema

April 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
‘Aadukalam’ Murugadoss inaugurated the film club at the Pondicherry University Community College recently.

‘Aadukalam’ Murugadoss inaugurated the film club at the Pondicherry University Community College recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University Community College has set up a film club to introduce students to the various aspects of popular entertainment medium, especially cinema.

Tamil actor ‘Aadukalam’ Murugadoss, while inaugurating the club, shared with the students the kind of struggles he underwent during his journey in the film industry.

Students of today had an array of choices to enrol for courses such as visual communication to equip themselves with the technical aspects of film making which was not available to him when he wanted to venture into the field of film industry, the actor pointed out.

He also urged students to devote more time to study of literature-related books and get exposed to different genres.

C. Suresh Kumar, assistant professor of the Department of Visual Communication said that the film club would provide educational opportunities outside the classroom ambiance and introduce the students to various aspects of popular entertainment mediums, especially cinema.

The club also aims to familiarise students with various cultural backgrounds through screening of unique films and to train the students to become active viewers of cinema.

Malathi, assistant professor of the Department of Tamil, Thangam, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics and K.S Krithika, assistant professor, Department of Visual Communication also participated.

Over 100 students of the Department of Visual Communication from various colleges attended the launch of the club.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.