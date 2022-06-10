Fillip to tourism: Govt to renovate Le cafe, upgrade restaurants

Le Cafe to be temporarily closed for public and staff to relocated, says PTDC chief

As part of a revamp of facilities to improve tourism, Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Limited is in the process of renovating the Le Cafe on the Promenade Beach and upgrading the Seagulls restaurants both at the beach and the Chunnambar Boat House to 24X7 eateries. George K. Maram, Managing Director of PTDC, said in a press note that the Puducherry Smart City Development Corporation Limited has taken up the complete renovation of the Le Cafe on Beach Road at a cost of ₹50 lakh. The operations of Le Cafe are therefore temporarily closed for public and the staff are being relocated to the other units of PTDC till the reopening of Le Cafe post renovation, he said. The Seagulls restaurants on the beach and the Chunnambar Boat House premises will henceforth function 24x7 offering food and beverages. Excise items will be provided as per Government guidelines, the PTDC said. The watersports activities at Chunnambar are also being made operational from 5 a.m. when the first boat service will commence for sunrise rides and allied activities. At Chunnambar Boat House, entry would be free for pregnant women and physically challenged individuals. These additional working hours is brought into operation to bring in improvements and attract more tourists, the PTDC said.



